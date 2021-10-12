Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano (OTCMKTS:DVDCF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DVDCF. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Davide Campari-Milano from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Davide Campari-Milano in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.65.

Davide Campari-Milano stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Davide Campari-Milano has a twelve month low of $10.25 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16. The company has a market capitalization of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Davide Campari-Milano NV is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through its geographic segments: the Americas; Southern Europe; Middle East and Africa; Northern, Central and Eastern Europe; Asia-Pacific. Its product offerings include aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, and sparkling and still wines under internation brands which include Campari, Aperol, Sky Vodka, Wild Turkey, Appleton Estate, Grand Marnier, and Wray and Nephew.

