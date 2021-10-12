Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of DH stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

Analyst Recommendations for Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH)

