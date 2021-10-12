Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research note on Monday. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of DH stock opened at $41.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Definitive Healthcare has a twelve month low of $37.00 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. provides healthcare commercial intelligence. The company’s SaaS platform creates new paths in the healthcare market. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is based in FRAMINGHAM, Mass.

