Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deliveroo (OTCMKTS:DROOF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Deliveroo in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS DROOF remained flat at $$3.65 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,369. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.74. Deliveroo has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $6.20.

Deliveroo plc operates an online food delivery platform. The company connects local consumers, restaurants and grocers, and riders to fulfil a purchase. It operates approximately in 800 locations across 12 markets, including Australia, Belgium, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Ireland, the Netherlands, Singapore, Spain, United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and the United Kingdom.

