Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,000. Reata Pharmaceuticals comprises about 1.2% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 40.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. 72.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RETA stock traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $100.37. The company had a trading volume of 440 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,112. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.01. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.34 and a 52 week high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. The business’s revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

