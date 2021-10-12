Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $116,000 in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 250.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,063,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,419 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 15.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,804,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,377,000 after purchasing an additional 241,516 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 483.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 606,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,309,000 after purchasing an additional 502,916 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 16,275.9% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 591,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 587,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 576,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,212 shares in the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,699. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $177.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This is a boost from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.