Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.66 Million in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 30,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,662,000. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 3.3% of Delos Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 255.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $86.03. 9,980 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,594,147. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.23. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $85.99 and a 52 week high of $86.46.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.011 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%.

