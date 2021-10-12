Delos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 823 Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aflac by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,078,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466,836 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Aflac by 37.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,410,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,202,000 after acquiring an additional 385,598 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its stake in Aflac by 0.9% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 6,417,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,343,000 after acquiring an additional 59,337 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,538,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,203,000 after buying an additional 282,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aflac by 121.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $54.67. 48,284 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,300,720. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $36.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.46. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $33.37 and a 52-week high of $57.64.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 26.61%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFL. upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 34,778 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $1,983,041.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.21 per share, for a total transaction of $55,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 37,035 shares in the company, valued at $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,978 shares of company stock valued at $2,108,556. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.