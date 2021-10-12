Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stock Position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,178 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $2,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $45,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the first quarter worth $48,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the first quarter worth $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 100.0% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the second quarter worth $91,000.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Proto Labs from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.81 and a 52-week high of $286.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.84 and its 200 day moving average is $88.24.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $123.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.95 million. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 9.05%. Sell-side analysts predict that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc engages in the digital manufacture of custom prototypes and production parts. It offers 3D printing, CNC machining, and injection molding services. The company was founded by Lawrence J. Lukis and Gregg Bloom on May 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Maple Plain, MN.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.