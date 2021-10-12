Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Holdings in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $2,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 50.9% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,320 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 9.6% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 62.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,853 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 128.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 192 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 125.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Holdsworth sold 1,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.93, for a total value of $324,050.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Garry O. Ridge sold 24,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.17, for a total transaction of $5,933,104.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,744,419.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,819 shares of company stock worth $8,295,770 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDFC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WD-40 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of WD-40 from $295.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ WDFC opened at $228.52 on Tuesday. WD-40 has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $234.35 and its 200 day moving average is $248.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73 and a beta of -0.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

About WD-40

WD-40 Co engages in the development and sale of products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment consists of the Unites States, Canada and Latin America.

