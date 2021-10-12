Deutsche Bank AG Invests $2.84 Million in Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP)

Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 195,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Vinci Partners Investments at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the first quarter worth $383,000. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments during the second quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vinci Partners Investments in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vinci Partners Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.33.

VINP stock opened at $13.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 14.31 and a quick ratio of 14.31. Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.79 million and a P/E ratio of 30.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.26.

Vinci Partners Investments (NASDAQ:VINP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $22.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.23 million. On average, analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. Vinci Partners Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Vinci Partners Investments Company Profile

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management platform in Brazil. The company's portfolio of investment products and solutions covers private equity, infrastructures, real estate, credit, public equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions to institutional and HNWI clients.

