Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 27,596 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 58.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,596 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cohu were worth $2,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,432,000 after acquiring an additional 359,360 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,111,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,909,000 after buying an additional 133,700 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,820,000 after buying an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,153,000 after buying an additional 66,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of Cohu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,354,000. Institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COHU opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.71. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.15 and a 52 week high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Cohu had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 15.90%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on COHU shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cohu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

In other news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Luis A. Muller purchased 3,200 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.22 per share, for a total transaction of $99,904.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

