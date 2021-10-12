Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 6,426 Shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,426 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $2,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cim LLC increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.5% in the second quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 5.7% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 6,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 10.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FormFactor by 6.3% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FORM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. CL King initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FormFactor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

FORM opened at $35.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.52 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.43. FormFactor, Inc. has a one year low of $27.77 and a one year high of $52.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.23.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $188.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.33 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 10.63%. As a group, analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment comprises of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board test, and package test.

