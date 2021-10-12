Deutsche Bank AG Sells 10,176 Shares of CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,176 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.47% of CatchMark Timber Trust worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $103,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $119,000. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.74 and a beta of 1.41.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -150.00%.

CatchMark Timber Trust Profile

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

