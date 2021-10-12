Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) Price Target to $26.00

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Shares of KW opened at $21.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.57. Kennedy-Wilson has a 12 month low of $12.77 and a 12 month high of $22.35.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.26 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 86.79% and a return on equity of 41.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennedy-Wilson will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Mcmorrow purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.10 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 206.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 242,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 163,192 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 22.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 198.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 19.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 60.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 749,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,146,000 after purchasing an additional 280,954 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.