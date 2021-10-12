Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the mining company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 6.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on POLY. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 2,300 ($30.05) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,550 ($20.25) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,644 ($21.48).

Shares of LON POLY opened at GBX 1,287.64 ($16.82) on Tuesday. Polymetal International has a one year low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.25) and a one year high of GBX 1,950 ($25.48). The firm has a market capitalization of £6.10 billion and a PE ratio of 7.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,404.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,723.02.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

