Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SRAD. Bank of America assumed coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Sportradar Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $22.58 on Monday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $28.22.

