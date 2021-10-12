Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Raises Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) Price Target to $60.00

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Golden Entertainment from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

GDEN stock opened at $49.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.98. Golden Entertainment has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $54.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.23.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $292.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.67 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Blake L. Sartini II sold 11,632 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $597,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 10,379.4% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Golden Entertainment by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 55.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.