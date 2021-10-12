Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of Alstom (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ALSMY. upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Alstom from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Alstom from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy.

Get Alstom alerts:

Shares of ALSMY opened at $3.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.91 and a beta of 0.86. Alstom has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.0297 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Alstom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

About Alstom

Alstom SA engages in the provision of transport services. It operates through the following segments: urban and main line transportation, signalling, services and integrated solutions. It offers a complete range of solutions from trains to metros, tramways, and e-buses; passenger solutions; customized services like maintenance and modernization; infrastructure; signalling; and digital mobility solutions.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.