Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PBB traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €10.20 ($12.00). 320,034 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.40. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

