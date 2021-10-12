Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) Given a €9.50 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2021

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) received a €9.50 ($11.18) price objective from Nord/LB in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.00 ($16.47) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of PBB traded down €0.07 ($0.08) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €10.20 ($12.00). 320,034 shares of the company traded hands. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.54 and a 200-day moving average price of €9.40. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 12-month low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 12-month high of €15.46 ($18.19).

About Deutsche Pfandbriefbank

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.