Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Diageo by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,412,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,755,000 after purchasing an additional 67,531 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,916,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $197.50.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,458. The stock has a market cap of $123.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $129.16 and a 12 month high of $202.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.12.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $2.4803 dividend. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

Diageo Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

