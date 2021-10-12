DigitalBits Market Capitalization Hits $452.46 Million (XDB)

DigitalBits (CURRENCY:XDB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last seven days, DigitalBits has traded 41.6% higher against the dollar. DigitalBits has a total market cap of $452.46 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of DigitalBits was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigitalBits coin can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.02 or 0.00319931 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001755 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 53.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC.

DigitalBits Profile

DigitalBits is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2015. DigitalBits’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 777,009,768 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalBits is /r/DigitalBitsOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DigitalBits is medium.com/digitalbitsorg . The official website for DigitalBits is www.digitalbits.io . DigitalBits’ official Twitter account is @DigitalBitsOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DigitalBits

