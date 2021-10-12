Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,694 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $93,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SLGN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Silgan by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in Silgan in the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 352,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,552,000 after purchasing an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Silgan by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.31.

Silgan stock opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.51. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. On average, analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

