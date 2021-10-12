Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $92.09 Million Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $92,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 43.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,236,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,378 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 5.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,991,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,287,762,000 after acquiring an additional 768,960 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 258.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 620,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,957,000 after acquiring an additional 447,419 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 221.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 432,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,143,000 after acquiring an additional 297,747 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 67.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 722,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,548,000 after acquiring an additional 290,454 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total value of $3,802,877.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $539,069.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $80.32 on Tuesday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $74.32 and a one year high of $100.26. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.00 and its 200-day moving average is $83.79.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.95%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BAH. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Cowen boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Truist boosted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booz Allen Hamilton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.88.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

