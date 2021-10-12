Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $98.87 Million Stock Position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,927,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 5.80% of Textainer Group worth $98,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TGH. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Textainer Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,832 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,199,000 after buying an additional 130,094 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,020,000 after buying an additional 133,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 403,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,570,000 after buying an additional 38,035 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in Textainer Group by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 277,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Textainer Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,273 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,655,000 after buying an additional 26,185 shares during the period. 41.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on TGH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Textainer Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

TGH opened at $36.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.33. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.95 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. Textainer Group had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 29.87%. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.96 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

