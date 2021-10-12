Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $99.84 Million Stock Position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 2.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,054,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 158,957 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Marten Transport worth $99,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after buying an additional 1,131,063 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,523,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after acquiring an additional 78,427 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,065,000 after acquiring an additional 109,343 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 149.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,354,000 after acquiring an additional 550,088 shares during the last quarter. 69.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on MRTN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James began coverage on Marten Transport in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Jerry M. Bauer purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $226,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MRTN opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.34. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.72 and a 52-week high of $19.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $232.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is presently 19.05%.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

