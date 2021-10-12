Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Raises Position in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,260,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,694 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Silgan were worth $93,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Silgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,502,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Silgan by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 516,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,715,000 after buying an additional 64,584 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Silgan by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $315,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Silgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Truist started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Silgan in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $39.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.62 and a 52 week high of $44.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 28.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Silgan’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Silgan Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

