Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,648 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.45% of Xylem worth $96,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 3.8% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $756,664,000 after buying an additional 231,515 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,003,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $315,064,000 after purchasing an additional 80,258 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 4.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,290,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,888,000 after purchasing an additional 103,946 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 30.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,020,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,536,000 after purchasing an additional 477,047 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,864,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,721,000 after purchasing an additional 253,054 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE XYL opened at $118.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.14 and a 12 month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.98.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

In related news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 5,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $656,181.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total transaction of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,104 shares of company stock worth $11,394,095 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XYL. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Argus began coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.70.

Xylem Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

