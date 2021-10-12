Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 137,946 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,585,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137,946 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.09% of Kennametal worth $92,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMT. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,836,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,176,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,172,000 after buying an additional 294,437 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 433.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,819,000 after buying an additional 267,326 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,620,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,751,000 after buying an additional 161,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kennametal by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,978,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,092,000 after buying an additional 132,090 shares in the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Kennametal from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Kennametal in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Shares of NYSE:KMT opened at $34.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.67, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day moving average is $37.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.76 and a 52 week high of $43.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.13. Kennametal had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $515.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $513.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Kennametal declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Kennametal’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal, Inc engages in the development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and solutions used in metal cutting and extreme wear applications. It operates through the following segments: Metal Cutting and Infrastructure. The Metal Cutting segment develops and manufactures tooling and metal cutting products and services and offers an assortment of standard and custom metal cutting solutions to diverse end markets, including aerospace, general engineering, energy and transportation.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.