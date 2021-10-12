Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 24,356 Shares of Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,497,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,356 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Mercury General were worth $97,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCY. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Mercury General by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Mercury General by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Mercury General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 39.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCY opened at $56.43 on Tuesday. Mercury General Co. has a 1 year low of $39.48 and a 1 year high of $67.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.29.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.52 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.69%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mercury General Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.67%.

Mercury General Profile

Mercury General Corp. operates as a broker and agency writer of automobile insurance. The firm engages in writing personal automobile insurance and provides related property and casualty insurance products to its customers. Its insurance products include private passenger automobile and related insurance products such as homeowners, commercial automobile and commercial property.

