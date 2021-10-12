Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

DIN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $115.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $113.00 to $97.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.50.

NYSE DIN opened at $82.80 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 12 month low of $49.37 and a 12 month high of $100.70. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.56.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.20. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s revenue was up 112.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Hyter sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $51,303.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,760.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 69,470 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,844 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,105,000 after acquiring an additional 55,815 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment comprises of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

