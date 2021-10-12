Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Shares Sold by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIOD. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 21.5% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 803,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after purchasing an additional 142,318 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after buying an additional 32,833 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 575,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,981,000 after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Diodes by 1,661.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 511,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,875,000 after buying an additional 482,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Diodes by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 480,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,321,000 after buying an additional 79,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIOD. Cowen lifted their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Diodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.80.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $87.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27 and a beta of 1.10. Diodes Incorporated has a 52-week low of $57.01 and a 52-week high of $98.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $440.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. Analysts expect that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 29,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total transaction of $2,412,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie Holland sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $449,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,742 shares of company stock worth $14,849,164 in the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

