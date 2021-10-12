Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL cut its stake in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) by 30.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Discovery were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DISCA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 15.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,875,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,714,000 after buying an additional 1,832,323 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Discovery by 6.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,575,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,831,000 after acquiring an additional 275,053 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 6,057.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,348,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277,391 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discovery in the first quarter valued at approximately $174,499,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Discovery during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,649,000. Institutional investors own 33.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Discovery from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Discovery from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.38.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $25.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $19.07 and a one year high of $78.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.48.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

