DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) Upgraded to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on DNBBY. Citigroup raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to a buy rating and set a 206.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays raised shares of DNB Bank ASA to an underweight rating and raised their target price for the company from 161.00 to 167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. SEB Equities raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a 224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $155.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $23.92 on Monday. DNB Bank ASA has a 12 month low of $18.78 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.53.

DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter. DNB Bank ASA had a net margin of 35.45% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, analysts expect that DNB Bank ASA will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

DNB Bank ASA Company Profile

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway. The company's personal banking products and services include savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; car, boat, motor vehicle, household contents, home, holiday home, travel, and life insurance products, as well as pet insurance products for cats and dogs; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

