Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.
Shares of DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.
About Dno Asa
