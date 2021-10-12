Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Dno Asa (OTCMKTS:DTNOF) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, a drop of 98.4% from the September 15th total of 831,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Shares of DTNOF stock remained flat at $$1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. Dno Asa has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $1.29.

Get Dno Asa alerts:

About Dno Asa

DNO ASA engages in the exploration, development, and production of international oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Kurdistan, North Sea, and Other. The Kurdistan segment involves in the gross production at the Tawke license, containing the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. The North Sea segment comprises of nine fields in Norway and four fields in the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Dno Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dno Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.