Donald B. Milder Sells 7,000 Shares of Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of Inari Medical stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total value of $555,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NARI stock traded up $2.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.00. 509,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,102. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.66 and a 12-month high of $127.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.23 and a beta of 2.15.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Inari Medical had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $63.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Inari Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 149.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Inari Medical by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Inari Medical by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Inari Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Inari Medical by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.38% of the company’s stock.

NARI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inari Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Inari Medical from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

