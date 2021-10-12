DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:DLY)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of DLY stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.72. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $20.26.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 262,389 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund were worth $58,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

