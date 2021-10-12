DSLA Protocol (DSLA) One Day Volume Hits $2.36 Million

DSLA Protocol (CURRENCY:DSLA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, DSLA Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. DSLA Protocol has a market capitalization of $31.25 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of DSLA Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DSLA Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.61 or 0.00044252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00223131 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.35 or 0.00094135 BTC.

About DSLA Protocol

DSLA Protocol is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2018. DSLA Protocol’s total supply is 5,831,304,407 coins and its circulating supply is 5,469,294,262 coins. The official message board for DSLA Protocol is blog.stacktical.com . The official website for DSLA Protocol is stacktical.com . The Reddit community for DSLA Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/Stacktical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DSLA Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Stacktical and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DSLA Protocol is a platform for deploying Service Level Agreements on the Blockchain. They help online businesses improve the reliability of their services and automatically compensate customers for slowdowns, downtimes, and unresponsive customer support. DSLA Protocol combines the power of predictive and blockchain technologies to help companies indemnify their customers for performance failures while rewarding their support teams for operational excellence. “

