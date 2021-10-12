DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lowered its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,167 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $6,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth about $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in DTE Energy by 20.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236,595 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,946,000 after acquiring an additional 40,802 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,815,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 278,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,068,000 after acquiring an additional 36,129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.45.

DTE Energy stock opened at $112.15 on Tuesday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $96.40 and a 1 year high of $122.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.88. The company has a market cap of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.71.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other DTE Energy news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.