Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NYSE:BROS opened at $49.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

