Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. William Blair started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dutch Bros in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dutch Bros presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $52.50.

BROS opened at $49.00 on Monday. Dutch Bros has a 52 week low of $32.42 and a 52 week high of $62.00.

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

