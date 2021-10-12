DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share by the investment management company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.
DWS Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 33.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.
Shares of NYSE KTF opened at $11.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.09. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $12.58.
DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.
