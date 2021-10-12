Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Given New C$55.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 43.57% from the company’s previous close.

DND has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$63.00 price objective on shares of Dye & Durham in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.90.

DND traded down C$1.07 on Tuesday, reaching C$38.31. The stock had a trading volume of 284,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,288. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$45.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.73. Dye & Durham has a fifty-two week low of C$19.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$53.68. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.90. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$84.40 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

