Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,353 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Eagle Point Credit were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 66.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,434 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 15,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 14.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,406 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Point Credit by 2.9% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 70,629 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit during the second quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Point Credit in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 29.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on Eagle Point Credit in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ECC opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.44 and a 12 month high of $14.44.

Eagle Point Credit (NYSE:ECC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.25%. Eagle Point Credit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.74%.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Co, Inc is a closed-end investment company. Its investment objective is to generate high current income, and generate capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity and junior debt tranches of CLOs. The company was founded on March 24, 2014 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

