Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $13.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earthstone Energy, Inc. is a growth-oriented independent energy company engaged in developing and operating oil and gas properties. The Company’s primary assets are located in the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.58.

Shares of NYSE ESTE traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.80. The company had a trading volume of 396,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,217. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $2.41 and a 52 week high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.79 and its 200-day moving average is $9.19. The stock has a market cap of $848.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.50 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. The company had revenue of $89.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $530,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

