East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 188,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,865 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.13% of East West Bancorp worth $13,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWBC. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 51.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 510,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,490,000 after purchasing an additional 173,633 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 4,064.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $107,074.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,393,429.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

EWBC opened at $80.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.86. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $444.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.71 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 42.12%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

Several research firms recently commented on EWBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on East West Bancorp from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded East West Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded East West Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

