Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 36,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 13,612 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 10,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 74,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $104.66 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $78.88 and a one year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200-day moving average is $114.53. The company has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.88%.

In other news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,496 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.19, for a total transaction of $2,999,082.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Costa sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $5,188,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 265,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,598,429.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EMN shares. TheStreet lowered Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.74.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

