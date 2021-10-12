easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $900.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ESYJY shares. HSBC raised easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on easyJet in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, September 17th.

ESYJY stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.68. The company had a trading volume of 9,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,381. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.50. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5097 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

