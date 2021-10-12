ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$11.78.

ECN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Standpoint Research increased their target price on ECN Capital to C$14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ECN Capital to C$12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Monday, August 9th.

Get ECN Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson acquired 49,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.14 per share, with a total value of C$499,852.70. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,767,227.70.

Shares of TSE ECN traded down C$0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$10.68. 161,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 457,618. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.51 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.08, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a PE ratio of -665.63. ECN Capital has a 12-month low of C$5.15 and a 12-month high of C$11.97.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$113.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$101.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that ECN Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is -539.02%.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

Featured Article: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for ECN Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ECN Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.