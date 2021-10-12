Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 21.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,403,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057,451 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $406,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 126,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ESI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Element Solutions from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Element Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.75.

NYSE ESI opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.65. Element Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $11.15 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $586.60 million for the quarter. Element Solutions had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts expect that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Element Solutions Profile

Element Solutions, Inc engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials.

