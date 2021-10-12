Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 900 OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OGE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 370,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 6,101 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,849,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OGE Energy by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 947,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,655,000 after buying an additional 512,436 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.87. 13,241 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,834. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.67. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1 year low of $29.18 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $34.05.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This is a boost from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.40%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho upgraded OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.80 per share, for a total transaction of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

